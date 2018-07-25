Students Selected to College in Thyolo Sound an SOS

Some students in Thyolo district who are selected to various colleges in Malawi are facing fees problems which lead to high dropout rate, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has established.

Thyolo District Education Manager (DEM), Godfrey Kubwense confirmed the development in an interview with Mana on Monday, saying: “Our office is overwhelmed with students and parents who cannot pay fees both in secondary school and in colleges.”

Kubwense added that chances are high that those who do not find support from non- governmental organisations (NGOs) decide to drop out of school, describing the development as worrisome since most of them do not know whether to take their problems to.

However, the DEM urged students to have good behaviour and work hard in school, noting that students who have good grades easily attract sponsors.

Esmie Makhasu is one of the girls who are moving around in offices at the district headquarters trying to solicit support for on her tertiary education.

Makhasu has been selected to Natural Resources College (NRC) and her parents cannot afford to pay for her fees.

“I have nowhere to go and I am hopeless at the moment. I have approached some political figures without any success,” said Makhasu in an interview.

Makhasu added that the girls working hard in school will be discouraged to continue with their education upon seeing her walking around with nothing despite being a star performer at her school.

She, therefore, urged government and other well-wishers to help underprivileged students to continue with their studies.

Thyolo District Education Office has in the past six months received more than ten students selected to pursue studies in various colleges for support in form of school fees in the past six months.