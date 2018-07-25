Acquitted ‘Rapist’ Slapped 18 Years IHL

Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Court in a retrial hearing Monday sentenced Kaziputa Banda, 48 who was acquitted by Chintheche First Magistrate Court to 18 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling an 11 year-old girl after the case was reviewed at the higher court.

Banda was acquitted by Chintheche First Grade Magistrate Court on basis of insufficient evidence. It was heard before Senior Resident Magistrate (RSM), Peter Kandulu that after the case had gone through a review, the lower court was found to have erred in its sentence by violating the rule against hearsay by allowing an investigator to tender a medical report other than the medical personnel who authored it.

The higher court questioned the usage of an unauthentic report as evidence and failure to consider the evidence in totality by the lower court, a development that led to retrial.

State prosecutor, Damiano Kaputa told the court that Banda defiled the girl twice on different occasions.

“He on the first occasion, he dragged the girl into a bush where he defiled the girl and gave her K50. Days later, Banda defiled the girl in his house and threatened to stab her if she were to disclose the matter, but the girl shared her ordeal with friends who in turn informed the girl’s parents,” he explained.

Kaputa told the court that the convict was apprehended by Police and later charged with defilement in line with Section 138(1) of the Penal Code.

In mitigation, Banda pleaded for leniency on a ground that was first offender.

SRM Kandulu brushed aside his plea of leniency from the convict and concurred with the state that the convict was unfair to the girl who will live with the psychological trauma for being defiled.

“The convict had carefully planned his act and I sentence Banda to 18 years IHL,” he said.

Earlier this month, Mzimba North District Child Protection Committee faulted the Mzuzu SRM Court for acquitting two Indian nationals of defilement cases on grounds of insufficient evidence.

The Committee’s Chairperson, Evans Mwale said he was not happy with verdict and pledged the committee would do everything possible to ensure that justice is granted to the defiled girls.

Banda hails from Chavula Village in the area of Traditional Authority Fukamapiri in Nkhatabay District.