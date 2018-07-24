Plan Malawi For Boy Child Inclusion in Education Programmes

Plan Malawi has cautioned stakeholders in education against sidelining boys in their quest to promote girl child education in the country saying the former risk lagging behind.

Plan Malawi’s Assistant Programme Area Manager, Foster Mkandawire said in an interview Monday in Mzuzu that there is need to foster inclusion of both boy and girl child in education programmes.

“There are various projects directed at uplifting the welfare of a girl child while living their counterparts behind,” he said.

Mkandawire said apart from promoting the girl child education, Plan Malawi is eager to come up with inclusive education programmes for all learners regardless of gender.

“As an organization, our key is to promote education because it is a vehicle to development.

“In our programming we will ensure that every child, both girl and boy, participate in development through realization of quality education that can make them excel in life,” Mkandawire said.