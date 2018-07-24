Parents Urged to Utilize Free Primary Education

Executive Director for Penda Private School in Chikwawa District has advised parents in the country to make the best use of free primary school education by sending their kids to school.

The Director, Emmie Ndadzela made the remarks on Friday during the closing ceremony for the 2017/18 school session which took place at Chikwawa Secondary School Hall.

She said it was sad to note that most parents give a blind eye to the free primary education opportunity government is offering to its citizens in the country.

“It’s sad that many children do not go to school when primary education is free in the country. As private institutions in the industry, we understand that not all parents and guardians can afford to send their children to a private school.

“But time is now that you make the best use of the free primary school education that has been in existence for over a decade in the country,” she said.

Ndadzela said parents have a critical role in enhancing education of their kids because they are a main stakeholder in quality education delivery since they are the first point of contact. She said it was their duty to nurture their children into responsible adulthood.

She said if children are able to read and write, they have a wide range of opportunities in life to progress in different endeavours.

“As parents, we have to make it our responsibility to provide children access to affordable, quality education that would make them competitive globally.

“Excellent education is every child’s right and we have to ensure that every child has equal opportunity to learn and to compete with other kids,” she added.

She said Penda Private School was among several institutions providing quality education to children in the country in line with the Ministry of Education policies. By providing desirable education in the country, she said the school is complementing government efforts of educating the nation.

“Our school will continue putting much effort on providing quality education to children and we will emphasize on promoting student development, creativity and critical thinking capacities,” she said.

Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Chairperson for Penda Private School, Trindal Manduwa appealed to parents to invest in their children’s education and prepare them to take the mantle of leadership in future.

Manduwa urged parents to train their children to refrain from anti-social vices which have the potential to cripple their future.

“As we know, free primary education has been there for almost a decade. It does not only take parents to send children to private schools but we encourage parents to send their children to any school whether a private or a public school.” said Manduwa.