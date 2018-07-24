Dedza Registers a Decline in Gender-Based Violence Cases

Police in Dedza say there has been a reduction in gender-based violence (GBV) cases with the district recording few such cases in the first half of this year as compared to the same period last year.

“From January to July, 2017, there were about 130 cases compared to 100 cases this year within the same period,” according to Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, spokesperson for Dedza Police.

Kabango attributed the decline to awareness campaigns the police station has been conducting in collaboration with community policing groups.

The 2017 figure was comprised of 80 cases of unlawful wounding, 20 cases of having extra marital affairs, 13 cases of illegal divorce, 15 cases of property grabbing and 2 cases of denial to conjugal rights.

In 2018, the total figure was made up of 77 cases are of unlawful wounding, 8 cases of having extra marital affairs, 11 cases of illegal divorce, 3 cases of property grabbing and 1 case of denial of conjugal rights.

The figures show that unlawful wounding remained top in both periods seconded by cases of extramarital affairs while cases of denial of conjugal rights are the least reported.

Commenting on extra marital affairs, Kabango said such cases are common in the area of Tradition Authority Kasumbu where many men migrate to South Africa to work, leaving their spouses behind.

“Once they are back, they often dump their wives and engage in extramarital affairs,” Kabango said.

He said police will continue with community sensitizations to ensure that people, especially in rural areas, are aware that certain cases of GBV such as unlawful wounding are punishable by law.