Silver Out to Maintain Top Spot, As they Host in Form Bullets

Silver Strikers will be chasing full three points as they welcome Nyasa Big Bullets in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Silver Stadium.

The Bankers will want to remain on top of the log table as they currently lead with 30 points from 13 matches.

Fresh from their last week’s 1-0 victory at the same venue over Blue Eagles, the hosts will hope for continuity.

The Bankers are aware that they have a match in hand compared to the second-placed Bullets and this will make them not to afford to drop points at this stage.

Nyasa Big Bullets are second with 28 points from 12 games, and any victory on Saturday will mean dislodging Silver Strikers from the top of the table.

A look at the previous matches involving the two teams shows it has been a see-saw affair. For instance, the Bankers ousted the People’s Team in the Airtel Top 8, while in the League, the game ended 0-0 in Nchalo.

However, during a friendly match which was organized by Misa Malawi, the People’s Team whipped the Bankers 3-0 at Silver Stadium.

Bullets assistant coach, Elijah Kananji, said they will be hoping to retain their momentum as they visit area 47 to grab maximum points.

“It will not be an easy task, but we are set to collect maximum points because our aim is to finish on top in the first round,” he said.

Kananji will be storming area 47 with enough bullets to break into Reserve Bank. These include Bright Munthali, Chiukepo Msowoya, Nelson Kangunje and John Lanjesi at the back.

Silver Strikers team manager, Francis Songo, vowed not to give Bullets any breathing space during the game.

“We will suffocate them because our aim is to maintain top slot. We know they will come hard on us but playing in front of our fans will give us more confidence,” said Songo.