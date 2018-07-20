Ntchisi Man Beheads 3-Year-Old Step Daughter

Police in Ntchisi are searching for a man suspected to have killed his three year old step daughter before cutting off her head and burning it.

Police say the suspect mutilated the girl’s private parts and dumped her body some kilometres away from her home.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Ntchisi Police Station, Gladson M’bumpha said the incident happened on Sunday at Chipapa Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chilooko in Ntchisi.

He said the suspect married the deceased’s mother, Rabecca Luka, in August,2017 and found her with two children, the deceased being the first born.

The PRO said the two quarreled due to family misunderstandings which led to their separation and the suspect spent a month without visiting the wife.

It is alleged that on Sunday, July 15, 2018 the suspect arrived at the house of his ex-wife but did not talk to her.

Terrified with his presence, M’bumpha said, the wife informed the community policing chairperson about the presence of the suspect in the village.

He said the suspect later convinced the deceased girl, without the knowledge of the mother, that he should go and buy her sweets at a nearby shop.

“The suspect took the deceased to an unknown destination and never returned back and efforts were made to check him and the deceased but to no avail,” M’bumpha said.

On Monday, July 16, 2018 the deceased was found dead and beheaded far away from her home and dumped, according to M’bumpha.

“The dead body was taken to Ntchisi District Hospital where postmortem was conducted which revealed that the death was due to excessive loss of blood due to decapitation and open wounds,” he said.

The suspect has been identified as Yona Daniel of Mdzeka village while the deceased is Leya Medson of Chapapa village all from the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi.