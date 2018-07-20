Malawi Army Officer Accused of Stealing, Selling Military Equipment

Police in Zomba are keeping in custody a Malawi Defense Force (MDF) officer, Sergeant Blessings Chipatso in connection with a stolen pistol which was being offered for sale in Mangochi.

According to Eastern Region Police Spokesperson, Inspector Joseph Sauka, Chipatso gave the gun to a Mangochi businessman by the name of Innocent Harawa to sell it at the price of K750, 000.00.

“Police arrested Harawa on July 6, 2018 at Pep Stores in Mangochi after well-wishers tipped us that he was moving around with a gun,” he said.

After being questioned by Mangochi Police, Harawa denied that he owns the gun but rather revealed that it belongs to Sergeant Chipatso of Cobbe Barracks in Zomba.

The soldier was handed over to Zomba Police by Military Police after informing the department about the incident.

Sauka added that the Cobbe Barracks based soldier, Chipatso has been remanded to Zomba Maximum Prison and would appear in court soon to answer charges of theft by public servant while investigations would still continue to come to the bottom of the matter.

Meanwhile, his accomplice, Harawa has since been convicted and ordered to pay a fine of K400, 000.00 or in default serve three years in jail for possessing a fire arm without authorizing documents.

Harawa has since not paid the fine, implying that he will serve three years jail term.

In related development, Police in Limbe have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a rifle belonging to a Catholic Priest at Nantipwiri Pastoral Center in Limbe.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Limbe Police, Patrick Mussa said according to Father Felix Phiri the two were employed by the centre as house boy as and cook respectively and they took this as an opportunity to steal the riffle.

“Limbe Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel were tipped that the suspects were selling a 2.2 riffle.

“A follow up was made and on July 16, 2018 one suspect was apprehended at Misesa roadblock and recovery of the fire arm with eleven ammunitions was made,” he said.

Mussa added that the other suspect was arrested same day at his work place after admitting to have stolen the riffle.

The suspects have since been charged with “theft” which contravenes section 278 of the penal code and they will appear in court soon.

Police wishes to urge members of the public to continue providing valid information to Police which in most cases leads to apprehension of suspected criminals.

The suspects Hassan Mukota, 27 hails from Kalimbuka village in Traditional Authority (TA) Chimaliro in Thyolo district while Steven Chibwe 28, comes from Kudzikuzi village in the area of TA Kabudula in Lilongwe.