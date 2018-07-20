Chiradzulu Hospital Premises Turned Into Vending Area

Chiradzulu District Hospital campus has turned into a business area where hospital staffs as well as outsiders can operate their businesses within the campus without being cautioned, Malawi News agency (MANA) has established.

One of the hospital’s staff in Out Patient Department (OPD), Modesta Mlonga told MANA in an interview Thursday that it was prohibited to turn the hospital campus as vending area but now people are free to operate their businesses.

She said upon observing some hospital staffs as well as outsiders vending within the hospital campus without obstacles, she thought it wise to bring her farm produce to salel within the campus.

“I am one of the staff that’s why it is possible for me to bring bags of green maize which is produced in my home village for my fellow staff to enjoy it while fresh and I will bring another soon,” she said while the remaining green maize were displayed in the OPD staff lounge where vending took place and hospital staffs entered one by one to buy while patients were in a long lines to access hospital treatment.

One of the hospital’s clients, Maxwel Nkhoma of Chiwalika Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mpama who went to receive skin treatment said what hospital staff are doing is a clear indication that they do not love their job.

“These people were employed to ensure that the hospital surrounding is always clean but they are busy doing business while the hospital is dirty,” he said with concern while pointing on window glasses which were full of dust showing that they took time without being cleaned.

At Chiradzulu District Hospital, cleaners and hospital attendants are popular in vending within the hospital campus in which they sell Mandasi, doughnuts, sweet beer (thobwa), baby’s clothes and farm produce like green maize during working hours while the hospital campus is not yet cleaned for the day.

However, when one wants to enter the Hospital will be welcomed with a note saying “vending within the hospital campus is prohibited, by management “contrary to what is on the ground.

Although some choose to vend within hospital campus, there is a market outside the hospital where vendors display their businesses daily.

Public Relations Officer for Chiradzulu District Hospital, Ellen Ndhlovu asked Mana to give her enough time to investigate on the issue and promised to come back to this reporter which she did not.