Blantyre Health Office to Distribute Nearly 900,000 Treated Nets

Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) intends to distribute 860,261 nets to households in its jurisdiction in a bid curb Malaria, a major killer disease in the country.

The DHO’s District Environmental Health Officer, Penjani Chunda, told Malawi News Agency Tuesday that the net distribution, which is due in September, will target 303,261 households covering a population of over 1.5 million.

“We will distribute 860,261 nets with an average of one net for two people. Each household will receive a maximum of four insect-treated nets.

“So far, we have done orientation of health workers and volunteers, distribution of registration logistics and currently, household registration is taking place,” said Chunda.

The district environmental health officer said to curb abuse of the mosquito nets, the DHO has been conducting sensitization meetings with local leaders at area development level who will ensure that the nets are put to proper use as per resolutions made during briefings.

“Net abuse affects us as a district in that we do not achieve our intended objective, which is to reduce malaria, morbidity and mortality,” added Chunda.

He said the total budget for the activity is over K103 million which has been funded by Global Fund Malaria Initiative with World Vison Malawi as a principal grant recipient. The activity is run by Malawi Government through Malaria Control Program.

Meanwhile, the 2017 Malaria Indicator Survey Report has shown that the country is making strides in the fight against malaria as it has registered a decline of cases of the disease in children as well as an increase in uptake of insecticide-Treated Nets (ITN).

The report further states that Malawi’s malaria prevention practices have increased as households with insecticide-treated nets have increased in the last five years, from 55 per cent in 2012 to 82 per cent in 2017.

“Nearly two-thirds of Malawian household members have access to the nets, while 55 per cent of the country’s households slept under the nets before the survey. Use of ITNs has improved since 2012 among high-risk groups, thus children under five years of age and pregnant women aged 15-49,” reads the report in part.