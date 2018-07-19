Slight Difference in 2014, 2018 Voter Registration Figures

Figures for phase one of voter registration exercise released by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) indicate only a slight difference from those of the 2014 voter registration exercise.

MEC conducted the first phase of the voter registration exercise in Kasungu, Salima and Dedza from June 26 to July 9, 2018.

Following the exercise, political parties and other civil society organizations observed that there was low and unimpressive turnout and have since been calling for the repeat of the exercise.

However, the figures released by MEC show that in Kasungu, the difference between the 2014 elections registration exercise and the current figures is not marked by such a wide margin.

The 2014 registration figures indicate that 375, 447 people registered while the current 2019 elections registration figures are showing 325, 301 people have registered with a difference of only 50, 146 people. Although this is the case, the projected figures for this year were 478, 878.

The trend is the same with the other two districts.

According to MEC, Salima in 2014 registered 183,287 prospective voters and this time, it has registered 170,874 people with a difference of 13, 447 people while Dedza which registered 333,082 people in 2014 has registered 302, 623 people with a difference of 30,459 people.

The total of the three districts is 798, 351 people while in 2014 there were 892, 403 people, thereby registering total difference of 94, 052.

However, this year’s projected figures for the three districts was 1, 094,269.

The projected figures are based on the projected populated statistics by (NSO) from 2015 up to 2019 calculated per district.