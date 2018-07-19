Cold Weather Kills Dedza Man

A 27 year old man has been found dead in Dedza after taking beer on empty stomach and later sleeping in the cold when he failed to make it home due to drunkenness, Police has confirmed.

Police say Chifundo Masanza, from Mandala village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kamenyagwaza in the district was found dead on Tuesday morning.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Dedza Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, said results of a post-mortem conducted at Dedza District Hospital indicated that that man died due to excessive drinking and cold weather during the night.

“The incident happened as the deceased was going home after drinking beer and due to excessive drinking, he could not make it. He fell on the road where he died and his body was found around 5 am,” he said.

The PRO pointed out that, “Post-mortem conducted at Dedza District Hospital revealed that the deceased died due to taking beer on empty stomach and cold weather since he was not putting on any jacket.”

Police is advising people not to drink beer on empty stomach and to remember to put on sweaters when going beer drinking during the cold winter weather.