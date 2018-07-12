MEC Rebuffs Once Mighty MCP

Once Mighty Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday met Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Ansah in attempts to push for the extension of the first phase of the voter registration exercise.

The first phase, which started in Dedza, Kasungu and Salima, ended this week and the second phase rolls out on July 13, 2018 as the country prepares for the May 21 tripartite elections next year.

But MEC insiders told local media that the meeting did not go Chakwera’s way as MEC dismissed the extension proposal for fear of affecting the whole electoral calendar.

Chakwera refused to disclose the contents of the meeting arguing it was not for the public. But earlier MCP spokesperson, Maurice Munthali, threatened to drag the commission to court saying MEC is raising suspicions of rigging.

“The commission is not being helpful enough. The elections are not for MEC but for the people and all stakeholders must play their role and take part…,” he said.

Ansah described Munthali’s remarks as nonsense.

“He is speaking nonsense…when you begin to make accusations, the voters take them seriously, MEC will put into positions who have not won. So that’s nonsense,” she said.-(Times 360 Malawi)