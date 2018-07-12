Mangochi-Monkey Bay Declared Mighty DPP’s Stronghold

Member of Parliament for Mangochi-Monkey Bay Constituency, Ralph Pachalo Jooma Who is also Director of Economics for the ruling mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has declared his constituency as a political ‘bedroom’ for the ruling party.

Honorable Jooma made the declaration during a Political rally held at Mtakataka Turn Off in Mangochi- Monkey Bay Constituency organized by DPP’s Eastern region heavy weights, which aimed at re-welcoming Jooma into the Mighty DPP.

He said People from his constituency including chiefs have been lobbying him to quit opposition ‘People’s Party’ and re-join the ruling DPP for development to forge ahead in the Mangochi-Monkey Bay.

“People from my constituency who voted for me they have been asking me to quit People’s Party but l wa refusing waiting for the right time, now the time has come thus why you are seeing me returning to my roots, to the party l love and cherish most.

“The good thing of working with the ruling party is that it is easy to ask for development projects unlike being on the opposing side where your job is just to oppose anything,” said Jooma, while declaring that Mangochi-Monkey DPP’s stronghold.

He added: “ During 2009 and 2014 parliamentary elections l won because l stood under ruling party ticket and l have full hope that in 2019 I will win again because l will stand on the ruling party ticket as well, I know that the people will not let me down.”

Jooma also assured hundreds of people who gathered at rally that Mighty DPP will win with a ‘landslide’ victory in Mangochi during the coming 2019 Tripartite Elections adding that people must not be cheated with the opposition parties.

“Let me assure you this, Professor Peter Mutharika will win with a landslide victory in the forth coming presidential elections. You should not be cheated with opposition parties and the so called movements,” assured Jooma

Taking his turn, National Organizing Secretary for the Mighty DPP Chimwemwe Chipungu appealed to Mangochi-Monkey Bay constituents who have reached voting age to register in their large masses and vote for Jooma as Member of Parliament and Professor Mutharika as state president respectively.

“Now that voters registration has started my appeal is that we should all go and register so that we should vote for Jooma and professor Mutharika come 2019 Tripartite Elections thus the only channel for development,” said Chipungu, who also appealed to girls and women to go for cervical cancer screaming so that they should reach 2019 with ‘good’ health so that they should be able to vote.

Mighty DPP’s Campaign Director Evason Chimlilenji also appealed to Malawians to exercise their democratic right to register in the voters roll and vote for Professor Peter Mutharika in the forth-coming election.