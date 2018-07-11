Silver Strikers Out to Maintain Top Spot

Silver Strikers will be chasing the full three points as they welcome Blue Eagles in the TNM Super League when they meet at Silver Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bankers will want to remain on top of the log table as they currently lead with 27 points from 12 matches. Coming second is Nyasa Big Bullets with 25 points from 11 games while Be Forward Wanderers are on third slot with 21 points from 11 games.

Fresh from their 1-1 draw against Civil Sporting Club on Sunday, the Bankers are aware they cannot afford to drop points at this stage as Bullets are coming closer on their neck.

A look at the previous match between the two sides, it was a cracker and the Bankers must go all out for the kill.

Silver Strikers Team Manager, Francis Songo said in an interview on Tuesday that they will want to stretch their lead at the log summit.

“We cannot afford to drop points at this stage because our friends are coming hard on us. It will be a difficult game since both of us are coming from the same city,” said Songo.

However, the bankers have to do without their first choice goalkeeper, Brighton Munthali who is in South Africa for trials.

Another player in South Africa is their reliable striker, Binwell Katinji. Despite the absence of these two players, the Bankers have enough weapons to silence the cops in Young Chimodzi jnr and Khuda Muyaba who is yet to score since he joined the area 47 out-fit from Moyale Barracks.

On his side, Blue Eagles Coach, Derklek Nsakakuona in a telephone interview on Tuesday described Sunday’s encounter as a Lilongwe derby, but insisted his troops are set for the battle.

“Meeting Silver Strikers has always not been easy, but we are ready for them. The morale in our camp is very high after being crowned Airtel Top 8 Champions,” he said.

On the log table, Blue Eagles are placed at fifth spot with 17 points from 10 league matches and a win in area 47 will boost their top four hopes.-MANA