68-Year-Old Man Caught Defiling 10-yr-Old Girl

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 68-year-old for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in Chipasula Township in the city.

The man, Lloyd Chisale, appeared in Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

During the hearing, police prosecutor Inspector Allan Chamveka told the court that the family of the victim launched a complaint about the case to Kawale Police Station in Lilongwe on 11 May this year.

“After the complaint, the police arrested Chisale who happens to be the landlord to the girl’s parents,” Chamveka said.

In his statement in the court, the suspect told the court the young girl is the one who provoked the whole issue of having sex.

“She came to my house and straight into my bedroom when I was dressing. She said she is a grown-up person ready to have sex and her presence arose my desires,” said Chisale.

Principal Resident Magistrate Chisomo Msokera adjourned the case to 16 July for both sides to parade their witnesses.