Multimillion Kwacha Tomato Sauce, Jam Factory Opens in Mzimba

Government said it is committed to promoting cooperatives and small scale businesses as a way of fighting unemployment and poverty in the country.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Henry Mussa said this Saturday when he officially opened a K35 million Champhira tomato sauce and jam factory at Jenda in Mzimba.

He said that “we do not have enough industries in the country to employ each and every one, which is why the government of Prof. Peter Mutharika is promoting cooperatives and small scale businesses besides introducing community technical colleges to promote self-employment.”

Mussa said his Ministry would soon send some women to India to be oriented on tomato sauce, juice and jam production.

Chairperson for Champhira Community Services Investment Programme (COMSIP) Co-operative, Victoria Nkhlane thanked government for the facility and skills provided to the members of the factory.

“We thank government for sending some of us to Zimbabwe and China where we leant how to produce tomato sauce, juice and jam.

With this, we hope our products will now be certified by Malawi Bureau of Standards and will be sold outside of the country,” she said.

Mzimba District Commissioner, Thomas Chirwa described the opening of the factory as a mile stone in the fight against poverty amongst people of Mzimba and the country as a whole.

“As a council, we are very happy that government has provided us with such a facility. We cannot talk boosting our economy without having factories in rural areas,” he said.

Chirwa said that Jenda is a focal point as such marketing wouldl not be a problem to this factory. Champhira Factory construction project was funded by African Development Bank (AfDB).