Zomba Theological College to Turn into University

Zomba Theological College Principal, Dr. Takuze Chitsulo says plans are underway to upgrade the institution into a university.

This was revealed on Saturday when the college was celebrating 40 years anniversary of its establishment in Zomba.

In an interview after the cerebrations, Dr. Chitsulo said the college will be upgraded to a university as one way of showing their continued commitment in providing quality education to Malawians and citizens of other countries.

“After serving for 40 years, we consider ourselves as a mother of all theological colleges in Malawi through provision of theological studies to the citizens,” Chitsulo said.

He explained that plans to upgrade the college started five years ago. Chitsulo said in 2016 the college submitted an application for the upgrade to National Council of Higher Education (NCHE), and it was assessed last year.

“NCHE came to assess us in January, 2017 and it gave us a provisional registration with some recommendations to be addressed,” he added.

The Principal believes that when NCHE reassesses them in June this year to see the implementation of the recommendations, they will be given full accreditation to operate as Zomba Theological University.

Dr Chitsulo said so far the college has addressed some of the issues that were missing before accreditation such as having a governing council, polished policies and curriculum.

Currently, ZTC degrees are accredited by the University of Malawi, but once accredited by NCHE it will become an independent entity whereby it will start offering certificates bearing its name.

The 40th Anniversary celebration was graced by the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.