Malawi, Botswana Commit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, president of the Republic of Malawi and His Excellency Mokgweetsi Masisi, president of the Republic of Botswana have emphasized their government’s commitment to strengthen the relations between their countries.

Speaking during a media briefing after holding bilateral talks at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, the two presidents said they are committed to revive and rekindle the relationship that has always been there between the two countries.