Jack ‘Africa’ Dies at 61

Forward Wanderers Technical Director and former Captain of Malawi National Team, Jack “Africa” Chamangwana died Sunday evening.

According to information obtained from various sources Chamangwa passed at around 8 pm at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

He has died at the age of 61 and his is the second capped National team player with 133 gamed to his name.

Chamangwana was part of the 1978- 1979 East and Central Africa Challenge Cup winning squad.

He made his debut in a friendly match against Kenya during Independence celebrations in Lilongwe on July 10, 1975 at the age of 18 under the tutelage of Brazilian, Wonder Moreira.

Jack was part of the 1975 squad that last the final of the regional tournament 2-1 to Kenya on post match penalties after a 2-2 draw in extra time.

Chamangwa capped the National team to Uganda for the East and Central Finals in 1984 against Zambia where Malawi lost to Zambia 3-0 on penalties.

He was part of the team that made to the first ever appearance to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 1984 and made it again as part of the technical team in 2010 in Angola as technical director under Kinnah Phiri.

Africa Chamangwana retired from the national duty in 1985 and trekked down south in South Africa where he played for Kaizer Chiefs and later coached it.

His coaching career took him to South Africa and Tanzania and had attended coaching course in Brazil with Young Chimodzi in 1984.

Chamangwana played for Yamaha Wanderers then changed to Limbe Leaf Wanderers but now it’s Be Forward Wanderers.

He was assistant national team coach to Young Chimodzi between 2014 to 2015.

The Former National team captain was appointed technical director for Wanderers in 2016.