Banks Bank Rolls 50: 50 Campaign

NBS and FDH Banks have banked rolled the 50: 50 campaign as one way of enhancing the initiative in order to achieve positive results for the 2019 tripartite elections.

The Two Banks made the financial contributing during the National launch of 50: 50 campaign at Masintha ground in Lilongwe on Thursday whose theme is “Win with women: it begins with me.”

NBS Bank made a contribution of K 2 million and FDH Bank donated K6.5 million toward the implementation of the 50:50 campaign for the forthcoming elections.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Dr. Jean Kalilani hailed the two Banks for contributing financially towards the implementation of the campaign

She said the two Banks have demonstrated their willingness towards supporting the initiative to have more women representatives in parliament and councils come next elections.

“I would commend management of the two Banks for their positive contribution towards the campaign and I would wile to urge other stakeholders to complement the gesture,” Kalilani said.

She said women need to be supported financially if the 50: 50 campaign is to be meaningfully achieved and increase numbers of women MPS in parliament.

Kalilani explained that there is need to promote political will in all parties to ensure that women are supported so that they should attained decision making positions in various parties in the country.

The Minister thanked donors and cooperating partners for their financially contribution to enable the launch to take place and the national campaign to start.

Norwegian High Commissioner to Malawi, Kikkan Haugen pledged to continue financial support towards the campaign and urged Malawians to believe in putting women in decision making positions for the country’s progress.

He said Norway has progress so well when the government had developed an initiative to empower women to play their rightful role in politics.

European Union Charged d’ Affaires, Fabrice Basile said the EU would always be supportive towards the attainment of the country’s 50:50 campaign for more women representatives in parliament.

He said Malawi would change inn its development process if more women are encouraged to take part in political affairs of the country.

Leader for 50:50 Management Agency, Viwemi Chavula said it was pleasing that the launch has been done 12 months away from the polling day and this gives more room to identify rightful women to tale up leadership positions.

He explained that the campaign aims at empowering women to development personal skills and able to deliver services in their areas.

“We are hoping that our campaign will yield positive results unlike what we had in 2014 elections where the numbers were reduced. We need to improve on the number this time around,” Chavula stated.

During the launch over 400 women aspirant’s registers for wards and constituencies positions.-MANA