Ghetto King Fredokiss Hails CEWAG for Fundraising Initiative

Malawi’s leading urban music artist Penjani Munthali popularly known as Fredokiss commended Coalition for Empowerment of Women and Girls (CEWAG) for their fundraising prowess during an event that took place last Saturday at Mkwichi Primary School Ground to raise funds to sponsor 17 needy girls.

Fredokiss who was invited for a photoshoot at the function said what CEWAG did was a positive initiative to encourage girls to stay in school.

“I think it is a positive initiative to hold a function like this for the good of the society, I would encourage everyone one in the society to put the welfare of girls at their heart.

“Besides being an artist I fill duty bound to partake in activities that will uplift the society that Is why I chose to be part of CEWAG’s function”., explained Fredokiss.

“I would like to encourage fellow artist and all Malawians to partake in activities that encourage the development of our country”. He said.

Concurring with Fredokiss, Executive Director for the Organisation, Beatrice Mateyo, commended all partakers in the fundraiser for choosing to be part of those who want to make a difference

“CEWAG Dream Big Program aims at paying school fees and buying school materials for girls. We are happy that people have shown interest to turn up at the event” said Mateyo

The first ever CEWAG’s fundraiser called Sponsor a girl to school was held under the organisation’s flagship program called Girls Dream Big and targeted at raising a minimum of K500 000.

According to Mateyo, the fundraiser almost fulfilled the targeted amount but could not disclose how much they generated as other organisations had just pledged to pay later.

She also disclosed that organisation plans more of such events to accomplish their dream of empowering girls.

The fundraiser which was entertainment program attracted a number of teams playing sports such as netball, football, basket ball, volley ball as well as interacting games like roundasi, bawo and many more.