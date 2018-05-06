50:50 Campaign to Empower Women Politically

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Dr Jean Kalilani said the 50:50 campaign would empower women politically to participate in decision making processes of the country’s politics.

The Minister made the remarks Thursday at Masintha ground in Lilongwe at the launch of 50:50 campaign.

She said the Ministry is delighted that the launched of 50:50 campaign would enable women aspirants to have ample time to campaign in their wards and constituencies.

Kalilani pointed out women need to be political empowered into for them to take up decision making positions positions.

” We need to have more representation of women in parliament and councils. This is the only way all stakeholders can mobilise themselves and support women to achieve the 50:50 goal,” The Minister noted.

She appealed to political parties that have committed themselves to ensure that women representation in their parties is implemented.

Kalilani said political parties have a role to make sure that the playing field is levelled to all without being gender bias.

The Minister thanked Norwegian Embassy, European Union and development partners for providing the support for the implementation of the 50:50 campaign.

UN Women Resident Resident to Malawi, Clara Anyangwe commended government for committing itself to promoting women through campaign 50:50 campaign.

She said the successful implementation of the campaign would raise the status of women in political circles.

Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Kikkan Haugen pointed out that Malawi has taken a positive stand to uplift women in various political structures.

He said women involvement paticularly in politically and development sphere is crucial to the advancement of any country development.

” Norway has progressed well as a result of encouraging women to take up decision making positions and Malawi has taken a right path to its development agenda,” Haugen explained.

Senior Chief Lukwa and Senior Chief Kameme of Chitipa reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that women are supported to take up leadership roles.

They said as Chief they have an instrumental role to change people’s mindset to view women as capable people to delivery their developmental needs.

The 50:50 campaign launch is aim at raising women representation in councils and parliaments as the 2019 tripartite elections is 12 months away. -Mana