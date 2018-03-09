Patrick Mabedi Rebuffs Flames

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that their assistant coach, Patrick Mabedi, has turned down a request to assist at the Malawian national team.

The Malawian FA confirmed to the Siya crew earlier this week that Mabedi had been roped in to be an assistant with The Flames, but that he would only do it on a part-time basis.

Now though, Chiefs say that the former Amakhosi player has turned it down as he is focused on his job with the Glamour Boys.

Bobby Motaung explained to the club’s official website that Mabedi had excused himself from the Malawi post, saying, “We also want to express gratitude at the consideration of one of our technical team members being called up to serve the country of Malawi.

“We would like to continue cooperating and collaborating with Malawi (in) various areas. We wish the Malawian national team all the best in their upcoming matches.”

The crew spoke to the Malawian FA again, who confirmed that Mabedi ha said no, but added that they were ‘ yet to get the reasons for the turn down and way forward’.-Soccer Laduma