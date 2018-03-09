Malawi Police Arrest Zambian Man For Chamba

Lilongwe police are keeping in custody 47-year-old, Mathews Mlenga a Zambian national for being found in possession of cannabis sativa.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that on March 5, Area 36 police received a tip from well-wishers that the suspect was packing some bags of loose Indian hemp in his compound.

“The suspect was having bags of loose Indian hemp to be transported out of the country,” said Dandaula.

He said upon receiving the tip police made a follow up where they managed to arrest and seized six bags of Indian hemp weighing 95 kilograms each.

He further said that the suspect is in police custody waiting for court hearing.

Dandaula said the Indian hemp which is in the hands of the police will be sent to Chitedze research station for examination.