Limbe Police Station Reduces Defilement Cases

Limbe Police Station says it has managed to reduce defilement cases by 24% in the first two months of 2018, Malawi News Agency (Mana).

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane told Mana on Wednesday that the trend can be attributed to intensification of community sensitization meetings the station has been conducting recently.

“The police formation has registered 13 defilement cases this year compared to 17 cases which were recorded in 2017 during the same period of January and February.

“This has happened following sensitization campaigns which are being conducted in various locations within the policing area and stiffer punishments the courts are imposing on offenders,” said Nhlane.

Meanwhile Nhlane said the police are currently working with members of the general public on how best to end the malpractice, noting that one of the initiatives being used was the schools and a youth outreach program.

In 2017, the country registered a high number of defilement cases. The offence of defilement attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment with hard labour when one is found liable and convicted of the same.