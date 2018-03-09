Community Policing Moves to Fight Early Marriages

Southern Region Community Policing Coordinator Senior Superintendent (Supt.) Alex Simenti says the community policing committee has engaged an extra gear in its strides to fight girl-child early marriages which are rampant in the region.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, Simenti said the police have intensified awareness campaigns to ensure that unplanned early marriages are out rightly discouraged in communities.

“You might be well aware that Southern region police is working around the clock with the public in an effort to minimize or even eradicate cases of Gender Based Violence (GBVs),” said Simenti.

He added that the police are engaging parents to ensure that they play a leading role in ensuring that they do not rush their girls into marriages but rather concentrate on education.

He said the police have made notable strides in reducing cases of child trafficking, abductions and killings of people with albinism with support from UNICEF adding that the challenge they are grappling with is that of early marriages.

“So we will work with all the stakeholders to ensure that cases of early marriages which were on the increase in 2017 go down in 2018,” added Simenti.