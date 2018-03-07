MBC Plant Over 5,000 Trees Around Mudi Catchment Area

The Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) Family from Blantyre on Saturday joined Blantyre Water Board (BWB) members of staff in planting 5,000 trees around Mudi catchment area.

MBC enters into a group of 27 organizations that have this year alone taken a special interest in afforesting bare grounds of Mudi area, the main source of water for the parastatal which it supplies to residents of Blantyre district.

Speaking at the function, Rev Billy Gama, MBC Board Chairperson said the organization was compelled to participate in the tree planting exercise as a way of responding to the President’s appeal to Malawians to plant more trees to save the environment.

Gama also said MBC as a broadcasting house apart from its mandate which is to inform, educate and entertain Malawians realizes the importance of trees to mankind citing water, medicine and protection from natural disasters such as flash floods, hailstorms and strong winds.

“This is a great day for us as MBC family in the sense that we are taking part in planting trees with the aim to protect our degraded environment.

” It is no longer a secret that many of our forests are heavily depleted by man activities and this is contributing to a number of challenges the country is faced with.

“Blantyre water board which supplies water to a large population in the district which include our own members of staff has had challenges with supply of water because all streams that used to run throughout the year are dried up because the land is bare.

“Therefore considering this fact, we thought that, as an institution that also heavily relies on environment, we should take part in the exercise,” explained Gama.

He added, “Our participation in the exercise is also to send a message to the public that time has come to join efforts and protect the nature just as it is being done in other countries and the globe at large. At MBC, we didn’t want to be talking about tree planting without us taking part.”

Meanwhile Gama has appealed to Malawians to take the tree planting season seriously and make sure they have individually planted trees and also taken care of the already existing ones.

Mudi catchment area has a total of 890 hectares of land and to cover the whole area there is need to plant over 300,000 trees.

According to the Chief Executive Officer for Blantyre Water Board, Daniel Chaweza since the board engaged in a tree planting camping three years ago, a total of 300 hectares of land has been covered.

This, Chaweza said was according to their plan where they want to have the whole area covered with new trees within a space of five years.

He commended MBC and other partners for supporting the board with seedlings and also participating in actual planting exercise.

“Trees are very important to us because they play a role in water formation and also in water purification by holding silt thus reducing labor and processes to treat our water. May I therefore salute MBC and all those who have helped us plant trees at out mudi catchment area,” explained Chaweza.

The BWB chief has since appealed to other organizations and individuals to emulate from what the communication has done.

“We still have a big area to cover, we appeal to other institutions to come and help us,” he said.

Apart from MBC, staff from Pham nova pharmaceutical company, students from Njamba secondary school and Musicians under Music Association Malawi also planted their trees.

In the 2017/2018 tree planting season, the board planned to plant 60,000 trees at its mudi catchment area and to date, only 30,000 trees have been planted.

Of the planted trees in three year period, 89 Percent of them have been able to survive.