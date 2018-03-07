Five Year Old Girl Shopped Off Private Parts in Chikwawa

The Malawi Police Service in Chikwawa district are hunting for thugs who brutally killed a five year old girl before chopping off her private parts.

Confirming the incident,Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, constable Foster Benjamin said the incident is believed to have occured on Wednesday night at Goma village in the area of traditional authority Ngabu in the district.

“It is said that the girls’ mother left home in the evening to hunt for locusts in the bush, she had left the deceased with her ten year old brother, she spent the whole night hunting and proceed to the market on Thursday morning without checking on her children.

Constable Benjamin added that the little girl was discovered dead behind Goma Catholic Primary School in the district.

The body was taken to Ngabu Rural Hospital where postmortem showed that the girl died of severe loss of blood and spinal injury.

Meanwhile police are urging the public to bring forth any information that may lead to the arrest of the brutal assailants.