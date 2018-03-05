Teenager Sentenced to 2 Years for Defilement

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Ntchisi recently sentenced an 18 year old boy to 24 months at Kachere Reformatory Centre for defiling a twelve year old girl.

The court heard that the boy, name withheld, on October 9 last year abducted the girl at Thung’unda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiloko in the district and defiled her several times.

The boy is said to have assured the girl that he would marry her.

Upon noticing that their daughter was missing, her parents started searching for her, only to find her in the suspect’s house. They later reported the matter to police.

The boy pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code.

First Grade Magistrate Dorothy Kalua described the offence as serious in nature which required a custodial sentence, hence she sentenced the accused to serve 24 months at a reformatory centre to deter other would be offenders.