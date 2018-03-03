Malawi Disaster Kills 16 People, 17, 585 Households Affected

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says since October last year, disasters have affected 17, 585 households, which is approximately 96,000 people.

DoDMA’s Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Fyawupi Mwafongo says the disasters, which include strong winds, heavy rains, flash floods, stormy rains, lightning and hailstorms among others, have struck 20 districts, two cities and municipal council in the country, leading to the death of 16 people and causing various degree of injuries to 97 persons, with thousands of houses and household property worth millions damaged.

“Eight districts have been affected in the Central Region, the same number of districts applies to the Southern Region. Four districts have been affected by disasters in the North.

“Two cities namely; Lilongwe and Mzuzu; and one municipal council [Luchenza] have also been hit by disasters, with Lilongwe City being the worst hit so far,” said Mwafongo in reference to the December 2017 flash floods that left six people dead in areas around Kaliyeka, Chipasula, 24, and Kawale.

Meanwhile, the Department has provided relief assistance to 14,404 households. The relief assistance package includes maize, salt, blankets, plastic pails, plastic plates, plastic cups and plastic sheets. The department is still responding to outstanding and new disaster reports.