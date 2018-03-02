Man Killed By Stray Buffalo in Chikwawa

A man who was battling for his life at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after being attacked by one stray buffalo in Chikwawa has died.

Watson Galamala aged 81, died on Monday night barely few hours later after being referred to the hospital from Chikwawa District Hospital.

According to Chikwawa Police Station, Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin, the old man was mauled on his head by the buffalo which had gone on rampage in the area around Domasi under the area of Traditional Authority Mulilima.

“The aggressive animal had already attacked two other villagers, leaving one woman from Chiphazi Village in the same area seriously injured and with a fractured arm,” said Benjamin.

The police PRO said on Monday afternoon, game rangers from Lengwe National Park and the police hunted the animal down.

The deceased hailed from Chiphazi Village in the area of Chief Mulilima in Chikwawa District.