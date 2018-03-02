Malawi Parliament to Promote Inclusive Decision Making

Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya said Parliament should strive to promote inclusive decision making in a democratic society and take on board concerns of the constituents to the relevant authorities for possible redress.

He said this Wednesday at Parliament Building in Lilongwe during the launch of the Malawi Parliament Enhancement Project (MPEP).

The Speaker explained that Parliament could achieve these through its legislative, oversight and representation roles.

Msowoya said in line with 2025-2020 Parliament of Malawi strategic plan it undertakes studies on how best to improve the performance of Parliament.

He said the key findings highlighted the need for structural and legal reforms and capacity building in the areas which need to focus on in order to be effective in the current political and economic environment.

“The project is solely to strengthen the country’s democratic governance through parliamentary work. It is common knowledge that parliament has a key role to play in every country’s development trajectory and our country is no exception,” the Speaker pointed out.

He said Parliament would take the opportunity to serve the country better by providing objective support to the initiatives of the project.

“Political leadership at Parliament has already positioned itself to champion and to give the project all the support from both the Executive and Parliament contexts,” Msowoya assured.

He thanked the Norwegian Embassy for unwavering support it renders to Parliament of Malawi and for supporting the formulation of the project.

Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Kikkan Haugen reaffirmed his country’s support in the implementation of the project in order to consolidate Malawi’s multiparty democracy.

He said Norway would continue to strength its partnership with Malawi Parliament in order to achieve the desired goals of making parliament respond to current democratic environment.

Leader of the House and Minister of Local Government, Kondwani Nankhumwa said it requires more capable members of Parliament and secretariat to deliver according to people’s expectations.

He said it was pleasing to note tha the project would strengthen the capacity of MPs to legislate, represent and provide oversight role.

Nankhumwa said government would support the project so that the fruits emanating for it should be enjoyed by not only Parliament, but all constituents that the Parliament of Malawi serves and represents.

MPEP seeks to stimulate reforms to improve the effectiveness and impact of Parliament in steering democracy, upholding good governance and promoting socio-economic development in the country.

It is being funded by Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through Royal Norwegian Embassy in Malawi.

The project which will run for three years from December 2017 to November 202, is being implemented through a partnership involving the Parliament of Malawi, African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP) and Institute for Policy Research and Social Empowerment (IPRSE).-MANA