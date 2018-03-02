First Lady Professor Mutharika Calls for Girl Child Empowerment

Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has expressed concern over parents who influence child marriage at the expense of girl child education.

The First lady expressed the concern at St Mary’s Secondary School in Zomba during Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) organized award ceremony of 10 girls that scored six points in the Malawi School Certificate of Examinations (MSCE).

“Most girls, about 47 per cent, get married before reaching 18 years,” Madam Mutharika pointed out, while acknowledging corporate and responsibility that strive to break the trend.

She commended ZBS for recognizing the high performance of the girls saying this was a motivation to other girls with higher ambition in education.

“Zodiak is not doing this just as corporate and social responsibility, Zodiak is now a citizen,” the First Lady added.

She expressed hope that other stakeholders would help ZBS to support girls’ education.

Prof. Mutharika, an alumni of St Mary’s Secondary School pledged that Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust would continue to supporting girls education through provision of scholarship to needy learners and construction of girls hostels to ensure they complete and excel in secondary education.

“I’m passionate about girl child education,” she emphasized adding that she would continue rescuing girls from early marriage noting that the country is one country with highest rate in child marriage.

ZBS Managing Director, Gospel Kazako commended the government for being transparent in its scholarship awards saying the government provides scholarship to deserving learners basing on their poor background.

He noted that some scholarship in the country favours children from well to do families leaving those from poor families aside.

The ZBS Director called on the government to look into this trend saying this cannot break the chains of poverty among poor households.

“Let scholarship go to children from poor family background,” he said adding that criteria for awarding scholarship to girls should base on academic performance as opposed to family good economic background.

He said ZBS has facilitated scholarship to girls that have studied in People’s Republic of China, UK, USA and Russia while some are enrolled in the country’s university colleges.

Kazako noted that family responsibilities and child labour are hindering factors in child education hence the need for government and other players in education to join hand saying there is need to motivate girls by providing adequate learning and teaching materials to schools.

“Girls education is an economic and development issue and we can’t move forward of we ignore girls education,’ he explained.

Kazako added that failure to invest in education is killing a nation arguing that poor quality education will breed poor professionals.

He commended the awardees for hard work and their parents, teacher and parents teachers associations for supporting girl’s education the ten celebrated secondary schools

One of the awardees from St Mary Secondary School, Alinane Mazalo said her secrete was hard work and staying focus in class.

Mazalo said would become a medical doctor and hard work and focus will lead her to her dream of becoming the medical doctor.

“We need scholarship” Mazalo said when she presented fellow awardees during a speech.

She commended the awardees parents for supporting them throughout their primary and secondary education.

Apart from Mazalo others were Fostina Chijere Chiwa, Elita Matiki, Leah Zuze, Maria Mariam Raphael, Ruth Maele all from Saint Mary’s secondary School, Felistas Thomo from Ludzi Girls Secondary School, Ellines Msukwa from Mary Mount Secondary School, Sarah Mvula from Saint Michaels Secondary School and Sonia from Nkhamenya Secondary school

The awardees went away with cash amount to K140, 000 and assorted items and hampers from Lilongwe Dairy as a token of appreciation for the job well done.

Six girls from Saint Mary’s Secondary School and four other girls from St Michaels, Ludzi Girls, Nkhamenya and Mary Mount received assorted gifts including laptop computers and bags from the first lady as a token of appreciation to hard work.

ZBS launched Girls Child awards was launched in 2007 and has gone up to this time when it is awarding ten girls that have excelled in the MSCE.- MANA