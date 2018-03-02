Animal Rights Activist Celebrates World Spay Day

Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) Tuesday joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Spay Day to promote responsible dog population in the country through spaying and neutering.

The LSPCA team of veterinarians, nurses and education staff spayed and neutered over seventy dogs, vaccinated nearly hundred dogs, and offered pet care advice to pet owners.

World spay day commemoration was under the theme ‘Tigwirane Manja pochepetsa chiwelengero cha agalu’ at Area 23 in Lilongwe.

The event takes place each every year on the last Tuesday of February created as Spay Day in United States of America (USA) by the Doris Day Animal League (DDAL) in 1995.

World Spay Day is now a programme of the Humane Society of United States (HSUS), Humane Society International (HSI) and Humane Society Veterinary Medicinal Association (HSVMA).

Director of the Department of Animal Health and Livestock in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Dr Patrick Chikungwa said the country is experiencing a marked increase in dog population and several dog bite cases which are reported to the hospitals for post exposure prophylaxis.

“This event is therefore one of the ways which intends to contribute towards minimizing the impact of rabies spread through dog population control,” he observed.

Chikungwa said the World Spay Day event marks the start of an ongoing sterilization campaign, offering free spay and neuter services to animals such as dogs and cats to people who would normally not afford veterinary services.

LSPCA Programmes Director, Lieza Swennen said LSPCA is committed to promoting good animal health in the country.

“People came in large numbers to spay and neuter their cats and dogs because they now understand that controlling rabies it’s not just a matter of vaccinating, but also controlling their population,” Swennen pointed out.