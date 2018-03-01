Woman, Witch Doctor Arrested for Murder

The police in Nsanje district have arrested two people who are suspected to have murdered a 60 year old woman last week.

Nsanje Police Public Relations officer Sergeant, Agnes Zalakoma Tuesday identified the two suspects as Malita Wilson 30 of Eferemu village, from the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ngabu and a traditional doctor Mamadi Useni 62 from Masanduko village in the area of TA Ngowe both from Chikwawa district.

The suspects are believed to have murdered Falesi Pindani 60, who hailed from village Pindani in the area of TA Mbenje in the district a week ago.

Sergeant Zalakoma said Wilson used a Panga knife which has been confiscated and identified as weapon that was used to commit the murder.

She explained that Malita Wilson’s child died unexpectedly and she thought of going to the traditional doctor to know the cause of the death.

The PRO said it was Useni who told Wilson that Falesi was responsible for the death of her child.

“Then, the traditional doctor gave charms to Wilson. Malita saw that the charms were not enough thereby she decided to murder the 60 year old woman. She used a Panga knife, which we have confiscated. It has blood spots,” she explained.

Zalakama revealed that both suspects are answering murder charges.

The deceased body was found dumped outside her house on the early hours of Saturday with multiple cuts on her head.

Sergeant Zalakoma added that the body of the deceased was taken to Sorgin Health Facility where postmortem revealed that the death was due to severe head injuries and loss of blood.-MANA