Nankhumwa Assures Parliamentarians of Equal Allocation of Resources

Minister of local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa has assured parliamentarians that every constituency will receive equal share of K20.7 million towards rural development projects within their respective constituencies.

Nankhumwa made the remarks in parliament Tuesday morning after parliament was suspended for close to an hour for government and opposition sides to discus on the issue.

This comes against some earlier fears expressed by some of the members that the funds had already been disbursed to selected constituencies.

“There was some total misunderstanding yesterday arising from misrepresentation of facts in as far as rural development resources are concerned.

“In the first place, the picture which was put outside there was as if the money had already been shared and spent, while in the actual sense, the money is just here in the budget presented to the members of parliament for them to approve or disapprove,” said Nankhumwa.

He added that the issue would be taken back to the drawing board and also that the funds would be shared to constituencies not in phases, but all at once, for all members to benefit.

He however warned that this does not mean members will have to put the monies into their pockets.

“Money will be sent according to the project of presentation of the member of parliament in consultation with his area development committee. This is within the set up of the government and public finance regulations,” he said.