Illovo Plants Over 10,000 Tree Seedlings

Illovo Sugar Manufacturing Company has handed over 10, 600 tree seedlings to Chikwawa Forestry Office as one way of contributing to the principles of sustainable development to complement efforts in environmental management, authorities have said.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, Illovo’s Assistant Human Resources Manager responsible for Land Administration, Emma Bello said the sugar company believes that its future was dependent on a balanced ecosystem.

“It is against this background that every year Illovo Nchalo Sugar Estate joins Malawians in tree planting exercise and that this year the ceremonial tree planting function happened along the Phwadzi River in Jassi-Nyasa area,” she said.

“During the event some Illovo officials planted trees alongside community members. Trees that were planted on the day include Acacia xanthophloeaand mahogany (Khayanyasica). And the company will ensure that this year 10 000 tree seedlings should be distributed to surrounding communities,” Bello added.

She pointed out that it was proper for communities to care for the planted tree seedlings, citing that in most areas communities did not properly care for the trees thereby affecting survival rate of the same.

“It is our plea that communities should take care of the trees in order to bring change to the management. It is not only about tree planting but the way we care for the trees so that survival rate is enhanced at the same time mitigating issues of climate change,” Bello added.

“We are environmental conscious and we are committed to always be part of the group of people conserving the environment. However, we know that this is not a one man’s show which needs concerted efforts,” she observed.

Chikwawa District Forestry Officer (DFO), Hector Nkawihe commended Illovo Sugar Company for the timely donation of tree seedlings, describing trees as the heartbeat of natural resources. He said trees would help the sector meet the district’s 2018 targets.

He observed that most trees planted by communities in the district did not do well and hoped that the support from Illovo would likely cover the gap.

“We really appreciate the step taken by Illovo as this enhances our target. The company serves as a leading example since at the moment more partners are coming in to support the cause,” Nkawihe added.

The DFO encouraged communities and partners in the district to promote natural forest regeneration, noting that the initiative was crucial to achieving a wider vegetative coverage over a short period of time.

In line with the 2017/18 tree planting season, Nkawihe said the forestry sector plans to plant five million trees but so far only 289, 917 trees have been planted, citing dry spells as a major setback to the exercise.-MANA