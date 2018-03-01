Govt to Provide Over 50,000 Desks to Primary, Secondary Schools

Government says it has procured 27,450 single seat desks with chairs and 31,425 double seater desks to be distributed in the country’s primary and secondary schools as one way of improving standards of education in the country.

Education, Science and Technology Minister, Bright Msaka made the disclosure on Monday during a handover ceremony of 100 single desks complete with chairs at Catholic Institute (CI) Community Day Secondary School in Blantyre.

He said government believes that primary and secondary schools were crucial for nurturing a better nation hence the need to ensure that schools have adequate teaching and learning amenities such as desks, laboratories and libraries.

“Government recognizes that education with all necessary learning and teaching materials remain critical to development. We have noticed, however, that one of the things which had not been addressed in the sector were desks, as such we decided to intervene by procuring them (desks).

“We think by supplying schools with desks, we are going to improve the learning environment of both pupils and students in various schools such that they will be able to concentrate on their studies and achieve good results,” Msaka observed.

CI Community Day Secondary School head teacher, Patricia Pondaapa thanked government for the provision of desks to the school, pledging to take good care of the furniture so that it could also benefit future scholars.

She lamented lack of laboratories, library and science materials to enhance effective learning and teaching at the school.

Board Chairperson for Civil Society Education Coalition, Moses Busher commended government for demonstrating commitment towards improving the education sector through provision of desks to primary and secondary schools in the country.

“So far, we have witnessed the procurement of thousands of desks to be distributed to various schools across the country. This is a welcome development and government must be applauded for that,”he said.

“In addition, the commitment that government has shown to increase education budgetary allocation from 24 percent to 31 percent implies that funding levels have jumped from K189 billion in 2018 to K280 billion by 2010 which is a positive thing in the sector,” the Chair said.

Busher pointed out that if the money allocated to the education sector was to be used prudently, things would never be the same in sector.

Malawi News Agency has established that government has injected K2.5 billion for the procurement of the desks.-MANA