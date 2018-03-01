Four Teams to Compete in 2018 FA Charity Shield

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced the change of format in the 2018 FA Charity Shield which will have four teams participating in the competition from only previously.

FAM Finance Director, Limbani Matola told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday in Blantyre that this season four teams namely; Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Kamuzu Barracks and Silver Strikers will participate in the Charity Shiled.

He disclosed that the competition scheduled for two days would kick– off on March 31 to 1 April, 2018 at Bingu National Stadium in Area 48, Lilongwe.

Finance Director explained that the four teams have been chosen for having won something last season.

For instance, the Nomads were crowned TNM Super League Champions, Nyasa Big Bullets were Carlsberg Cup Champions, Silver Strikers were Airtel Top 8 winners while Kamuzu Barracks were FISD Cup Champions.

Primarily, the Charity Shield is competed for by TNM Super League champions and the club that dominated national cups with proceeds from the tournament going towards charitable activity.

The Charity Shield was jointly launched by FAM and the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) as a campaign tool to use the game of soccer to attract more football fans to donate blood.

Currently, Nyasa Big Bullets are the Charity Shield Cup holders having beaten Kamuzu Barracks 3 – 1 last year at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.