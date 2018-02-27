Wives Employing Husbands in Karonga

In Karonga District, there are two women who are standing out as exceptional. They are Nellie Nyirenda Mwakamendo and Esselina Nyasinga from Walamba Village in Traditional Authority Kyungu.

Nyirenda and Nyasinga are in a deep rooted paternal society but have defied the common belief that women cannot be bread winners in a family. They are the mainstay of their respective households.

They are proud and dominant of the fishing industry in their area, owning a motor-engine boat and fishing equipment each and have hired their respective husbands as managers of their businesses.

Since 2011, 40-year-old Nyirenda has been part of Nkhongono ku Banthu Bakery Cooperative, one of the groups operating under the Community Savings and Investment Promotion (COMSIP).

It is from this cooperative, an all-women group with 35 members, that Nyirenda traces the genesis of successful journey in business.

As an individual Nyirenda buys shares in the bakery group, borrows and invest in various businesses. The fishing business stands out as a thriving empire of her own.

“I have managed to buy a boat, an engine and fishing net from loans and dividends accrued from my shares at the cooperative,” says Nyirenda.

Currently, she owns a modern house – another product from her economic activities. She can also comfortably afford to provide for her family including sending children to school.

To kick start her fishing business, Nyirenda had to borrow K1, 6 million which she used in securing a boat and motor engine.

Since then, the business has thrived and rakes about K50, 000 to K80, 000 a day if the weather on Lake Malawi is friendly for fishing.

Traditionally, being a woman and bread winner in a household is something that can sow seeds of discomfort in many families.

But luckily, Nyirenda seems to have worked out a perfect way around this potentially explosive situation.

“I decided to entrust the responsibility of running the boat business in my husband. We struck a deal to make him the person in charge of the business.

“Most marital problems people face are to do with management of finances but as for me, I can proudly say I no longer face any such problems,” she says.

Her husband, Meston Nyirenda, is a happy person and does not care about the ridicule and prejudices that fly from society.

“I know people talk a lot about me working for my wife but that does not concern me. What matters is that our family is able to meet almost all its financial needs.

“If God will grant us a longer life, I am sure we will buy our own car very soon and provide necessary transport to and from Karonga, where we can sell at retail for more money,” says the husband.

Another successful woman is Nyasinga. She is 51 and a married mother of six children whose life is another journey from rags to riches.

“I started a business of lending a boat in 2011 and in 2015, I upgraded my business by buying a motor engine to power my boat.

“At the moment I make more than K340 000 in a month from that business alone,” says Nyasinga.

Just like Nyirenda, Nyasinga has also left the responsibility of running the day to day affairs of her boat business in the hands of her husband.

“There was no better person I could engage to look after this business than him. It is not like I have employed him but this is collaborative effort for the family to earn and live a decent life,” she says.

Nyirenda and Nyasinga owe their success to Nkhongono ku Banthu COMSIP Cooperative bakery which started in 2011.

With the help of COMSIP Cooperative Union Limited, the group has undergone trainings in financial literacy, business management and cooperative member education, according to the group secretary Harriet Mwenendeka.

The trainings were conducted using various grants from COMSIP which included that of K1, 6 million for construction of the cooperative’s bakery.

“The grant supplemented the K630 000 which we had raised and the construction work took off the ground.

” We again underwent a training in production in 2014 to enable us acquire the needed capacity in the business,” Mwenendeka says.

At the moment, the bakery is operating with a capital of K980, 000.

The cooperative has over K4 million as shares in the group, with some of it in the form of loans to various members. The total values of its capital assets stand at K12 million, according to Mwenendeka.

Community Development Assistant for Mlare, Lumbani Kayange said the success of the women in the group is a clear indication that women have the potential to achieve great things if they are determined to break the common barriers and traditional perceptions, which usually hold them back.

“It is possible to invent a new narrative and usher in a new understanding of what women can do and achieve.

The contribution of women in the homes should not be limited or restricted to a certain narrow space,” says Kayange.-MANA