Vice President Chilima to Hold Public Lecture at Chanco

Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima will on Tuesday this week give a public lecture in the Great Hall at Chancellor College in Zomba.

The public lecture is titled “Addressing moral decadence: towards an effective compliance and ethics programme.”

Chancellor College Registrar, Mary Wasili told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the public lecture is open to both students and the public at large.

Wasili said the public lecture was expected to start in the afternoon, adding that all was set for the first ever public lecture to be conducted by the Vice President, Dr. Chilima at the college.

“There shall be a question and answer session after the Vice President delivers his lecture and a moderator will facilitate the process,” Wasili said.

She added that the college’s Department of Philosophy is the one that has organized the event and that the media in particular is invited to the session.