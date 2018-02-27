DAPP Trains 56 Women in Fashion Design

Mzimba Development Aid from People to People (DAPP) Teachers Training College (TTC) has trained 56 young women in tailoring and fashion design to empower them economically.

Speaking Saturday during a graduation ceremony, the TTC’s Operations Manager Dominic Nali said the college has trained young women only because of high rates of school dropout among girls in the district.

He said most girls who drop out of school become vulnerable to poverty as they lack the capacity to stand on their own.

“The training was initially biased towards girls and young women due to their degree of vulnerability to poverty since they do not have skills to make themselves self-reliant,” Nali said.

He added that most girls who drop out of school engage in unplanned marriages, a decision they regret later due to inability to economically sustain themselves.

Technical Entrepreneurial Vocation, Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) Head of Training Programmes, Cripson Daudi saluted Mzimba DAPP TTC for launching skills training satellite classes project.

He said the initiative would help bail out the youth, especially girls, from poverty sheath due to unemployment challenges.

Daudi said TEVETA works with government in investing in community colleges and other informal institutions running vocational programmes for youths to acquire skills that will help them establish their own business enterprises and create jobs for others.

“We are committed in molding the youths who can be economically vibrant and potential asset to the nation in the enhancement of economic growth,” he said.

Daudi explained that TEVETA would always ensure that the youths graduate with artisan skills which would enhance their employability besides enabling them to effectively run their own business enterprises.

“This is why we play a crucial role in vetting training programmes in all registered skills training intuitions, both public and private, to ensure that the materials delivered do not compromise the internationally acceptable set standards to widen the graduates’ employment horizon,” he said.

One of the graduates, Grace Kamanga, said the skills she has acquired would help her to improve her income level when she opens her tailoring shop.

“The skills will transform me into a self-reliant woman who will not rely on a husband as a sole bread winner,” she viewed.

Each graduate went home smiling with a brand new sewing machine as startup capital, amid calls from TEVETA boss for good care to maximize their benefits.

According to arrangements, the machines remain the property of the training school to the effect that if abused through sell, the recipient risk prosecution and that the retrieved machine returns back school for re-allocation.

DAPP launched the Skills Satellite Classes Project with financial support from Sympany through DAPP Mikolongwe Vocational School in Chiradzulu District.