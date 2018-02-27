ACB Calls For Unity Of Purpose to Curb Corruption

The Ant-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has stressed on the need for all stakeholders to work together in ending corruption and improving the perception that people have towards Malawi on corruption.

ACB’s Senior Public Relations Officer Egritta Ndala made these remarks in reaction to the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2017 which was released by Transparency International (TI) on 21 February 2018.

The latest CPI shows that Malawi has maintained its score of 31 out of 100 (where zero is worse and 100 is excellent) for the third consecutive year and has slipped from rank 120 in 2016 to 122 in 2017 on the world ranking of 183 countries.

“The CPI hinges its assessment on freedom of press, civil society and rule of law. These areas require collective effort by all stakeholders if our ranking and score are to improve,” Ndala said.

Integrity Platform (IP), formerly National Integrity Platform, is the contact national office for TI in Malawi and its chair Robert Mkwezalamba agreed with Ndala on the status of the country in relation to the CPI.

In a separate interview, Mkwezalamba said government has made strides in setting up mechanisms to fight corruption such as setting up ACB, enacting several legislations and committing to increase resource allocation to law enforcing agencies to improve their performance in curbing corruption.

“We believe that sincere and open dialogue about corruption is the first step to sustainably address the problem of corruption,” said Mkwezalamba.

He added that corruption has many disadvantages such as watering down of the provision of quality social services, compromising delivery of justice in the judicial system and reversing national development in a country.

The latest CPI report shows that two thirds of the 183 countries have performed badly in 2017.

New Zealand has maintained its first position ranking although its score has slipped from 90 in 2016 to 89 in 2017. Somalia has the worst CPI Score of nine down from 10 in 2016 and ranks 183 down from 173 in 2016.-MANA