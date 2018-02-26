Minister Applauds Organizations For Supporting Disaster Victims

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu has applauded Sharjah Charity International and other well-wishers for responding to a call for support to Salima disaster victims.

Tembenu made the sentiments this week at Kamuzu Road Emergency camp when Sharjah International Aid donated 1000 bags of maize grain worth K7.5 million to all the disaster victims in the district.

“I am here today because I am concerned with what these people are facing, that is why as government and as a person coming from this district, we are doing everything possible to ensure that the livelihoods of the victims of floods, stormy winds and other hazards which hit the district are restore,” said Tembenu.

He explained that it is impossible for government alone to meet all the needs of people during emergencies and called for more partners to join hands.

“For sure government is doing its part, but it is also the responsibility of partners and charitable organizations to help and I am happy with Sharjah International Aid for the maize grain we are distributing today,” the Justice Minister said.

Chairperson of the organization, Mohamed Sayed Hussein Salem, said his organization had made the donation to ease the suffering which was caused by the disasters.

“As a charity organization, we want to stop people from suffering through provision of safe water, education and humanitarian support in times like these,” said Salem.

One of the beneficiaries, Mwaiwawo Banda said the maize relief would change life in her house-hold of six people.

“My house is at Gwirize Village and it collapsed during the floods and we lost all our food, this food will help us so much,” said Banda.

Apart from the donation from charitable organizations, government through the Department of Disaster Risk Management Affairs (DODMA) has been providing support to the victims since the first disasters in November, 2017.