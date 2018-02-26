Govt to Amend Higher Education Student Loan Act

Dedza East Member of Parliament (MP), Juliana Lunguzi, on Thursday presented the motion asking the Parliamentary Committee on Education to examine the Higher Education Student Loan Act of 2015 and come up with recommendation to the house.

In her statement, Lunguzi said the Student Loans Board should examine the act and ensure that the board is adequately financed, thereby ensuring that all needy students in the tertiary institutions access loans to finance their education.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Chairperson for the Committee on Education, Dr Elias Chakwera said he was happy with the motion and the mandate given to them as a committee on education.

He further said when the Bill was passed in the house, they (MPs) did not foresee that it (the Bill) was excluding those who are pursuing in Diplomas, the higher education diplomas and degrees are offered at that level.

“Students that are going through diplomas cannot access the loans because the diploma was not mentioned in the Higher Education Loans law which we passed. By bringing it back, it means that the amendment has got to be made” said Chakwera.

He added that they also noticed that mature entry students do not have access to the loans, perhaps when it comes back to us we are going to see what exactly is wrong and what should be done to improve loan access for all Malawian students.

Chakwera said as a committee, they are going to make sure that the loans board brings back the law to the parliament for their work as a committee is to push for this to be done. However, it is eventually the executive that is going to bring the law back to Parliament.

“We shall make sure that the loans board initiates changes that are relevant to the needs that we want the law to meet, therefore, the Minister of Education should be expected that at one time shall present the law.