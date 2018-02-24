Minister Unveils Plans, Projects to Improve Education

The Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka on Wednesday unveiled his Ministry’s plans and projects that will help improve the quality of education in Primary Schools, Secondary and Institutions of higher education.

Msaka unveiled the current plans and projects of education that would be undertaken by his Ministry when he presented a report in Parliament.

He cited among other projects construction of libraries, laboratories and girls hostels in Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSSs) to ensure that teaching of science subjects is also done.

“Teaching of science subjects in CDSS has not been successful because of lack of laboratory facilities and this has often led to Students not doing well in science subjects,” Msaka.

Msaka also said his Ministry is planning to turn some of the CDSS into conventional secondary schools as one way of improving the quality of education in the country.

On the other hand the Minister further said his Ministry has already taken up a number of initiatives to improve the quality of education in primary and secondary schools.

“Madam First Deputy Speaker as I am giving this report now my Ministry has already distributed 8.3 Million text books for Standard 1 and 4 school children across the county,” Msaka told parliament.

He said to ensure that there are more primary schools in the country, 48 more primary schools will be constructed in some districts of Chikwawa, Mchinji, Mzimba and Mulanje, which he said will translate to 5,738 primary schools countrywide.

The Minister further said about 14 primary schools would also be constructed in various urban areas to reduce congestion.

About 31 thousand double seating desks have been earmarked for secondary schools in the country according to Msaka.- MANA