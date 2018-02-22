Veep Chilima Pays Last Respects to Bishop Kanyama

Vice president Dr Saulos Chilima on Tuesday led thousands of grief stricken devout Catholics and other well wishers around Lilongwe in paying their last respects to the late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama.

This was during a Holy mass service at Likuni parish held for the fallen bishop of the Diocese of Dedza who succumbed to high blood pressure on Saturday at Kapiri in Lilongwe.

The holy mass was led by Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of Karonga diocese in a ceremony that also attracted the presence of Archbishop of Lilongwe, Tarsizio Ziyaye.

During the event, Chilima, accompanied by Second Lady Mary Chilima also led the gathering in viewing the body of the late Kanyama who died at the age of 56.

Former vice president Khumbo Kachali and leader of opposition Dr Lazarus Chakwera were also present.

Bishop Mtumbuka while speaking during the Holy mass described the late Bishop Kanyama as a man of many gifts.

He said apart from his spiritual devotion, Kanyama was a man who would always stand out among the rest because of his critical thinking capabilities.

“This was a man who was a critical thinker. We had the opportunity of serving with him in the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM). And during our meetings, he could comment deeply on issues which some of us could only speak on lightly.

“However, we are not here to praise him but to praise God for Christ’s victory over death, to pray for his soul to rest in peace, for the healing of the families affected and also for this to act as a reminder for the rest of us still alive today that this world is not our home,” said Mtumbuka.

As we went to press, the remains of Bishop Kanyama were being taken to Dedza for another Holy mass at starting at 4pm at Dedza Parish. The late bishop will be laid to rest at Bembeke Cathedral Cemetery on Wednesday.

Bishop Kanyama was ordained priest in 1990 and was ordained Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza by Pope Benedict XV1 on July 4, 2007.

He has over the years served as Chairman for the council of the catholic University in Malawi, Bishop Chairman for Social Communications and Research Commission and ECM Board of Trustee for Ecumenical Counseling Centre (ECC) amongst other positions.