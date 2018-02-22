Teenager Arrested for Murder

Police in Balaka are keeping in custody an 18 –year – old boy identified as Tinkhani Nyundo for allegedly stabbing to death his prospective father in-law Dennis Moses, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has confirmed.

Balaka Police Public Relations Officer, Edith Kachotsa said the suspect has been in a love relationship with the daughter to Dennis Moses despite the father’s disapproval of the courtship.

Said Kachotsa:“All along, the parent has been trying to see the relationship dissolved but to no avail till February 14, 2018 when the tragedy happened.”

“The girl left home to meet her boyfriend and the father became suspicious and started following her. He met them within the village and a fierce fight broke out between the father and the suspect,” she added.

Kachotsa said in the ensuing fight, it is alleged that Moses (now deceased) produced a knife and stabbed the suspect on the left arm which propelled the suspect to garner more strength and overpowered the old man.

“In fact, he grabbed the same knife used by the deceased and stabbed him in the chest and forehead,” Kachotsa said.

The police publicist added that Moses fell unconscious immediately he was stubbed and was taken to Balaka District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility.

Kachotsa said postmortem conducted at the district hospital revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood.

Moses, 54, hailed from Waleya Village while the suspect Nyundo hails from Kampeni Village both in Traditional Authority Nsamala in the district.

The suspect will soon appear before court to answer a charge of murder.