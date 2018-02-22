OPC Strengthen Security to Protect Equipment

Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) is employing tight security measures to ensure that government equipment is secure and well protected, Chief Secretary to OPC, Lloyd Muhara, said on Tuesday.

The Chief Secretary’s statement comes in the wake of reports of the missing of different equipment in various government departments, a development he described as unfortunate.

Muhara was speaking in Lilongwe when he received, on behalf of OPC, a donation of 10 sets of desktop computers and 10 sets of laptop computers from the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Government of Malawi.

“I am aware that over the years, government ministries and departments have been receiving computer equipment through donations.

“Most of such equipment has gone missing within very few months, and therefore, the impact of such heavy investments in ICT equipment and tools has not been felt,” said the Chief Secretary.

Muhara said OPC is employing tight security measures to ensure that government equipment is safe.

“We have recently upgraded security for this office by installing surveillance equipment in a bid to safeguard the various investments within the building,” he assured.

Besides sets of computers, the donation has a training component where the OPC staff will be trained in various relevant fields. The Chief Secretary said he was anxious for the continued partnership between the governments of the two countries.

According to the Chief Secretary, donation of the ICT equipment to OPC is timely as the office has been using outdated equipment and tools.

“Lack of appropriate tools and equipment as well as a gap in the skills of staff has an adverse effect on the efficient provision of the Office of the President’s strategic mandate,” said Muhara, adding that the donation would improve efficiency in the OPC.

In the recent past, the Egyptian Government has broadened its scope of assistance to Malawi covering various fields such as Education-through provision of training, health, agriculture and security among others.

Giving his statement before handing over the computers, the Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Maher El-Adawy described the donation a symbol of strengthened cooperation between the governments and the peoples of Egypt and Malawi.

“Our relationship with Malawi in the past three and half years has been expanding tremendously. I am very, very happy with the state of relationship between Egypt and Malawi,” said El-Adawy.

He said since he assumed his position as Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi in 2014, areas of working relationship with Malawi have increased and was proud that the relationship was still growing.

Among other forms of assistance, the Egyptian Government has offered 300 trainings for Malawians to study in different fields in Egypt and has donated state-of-the-art medical equipment to Mzuzu and Zomba Central hospitals.

“We have also investments in the field of telecommunications which we are proud of. We are now moving beyond that to see what other areas we can work in,” said the Egyptian Envoy, adding that all that showed the relationship between the two countries was moving towards a positive direction.

While pledging to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries, El-Adawy expressed hope that the ICT equipment donated would be beneficial to the Office of the President and Cabinet.- MANA